Legislative themes emerge on upcoming pandemic reauthorization

The broad outlines of an upcoming debate over a pandemic preparedness reauthorization bill are beginning to emerge as regulators, policymakers and industry groups take stock of lessons learned from COVID-19.

The latest reauthorization of the 2006 pandemic preparedness law, which created a sweeping set of emergency medical programs, expires in September, and is the only major must-pass health bill Congress is considering this year.

Because of that, the bill could serve as the vehicle for both a bevy of industry riders and a number of partisan disputes that exploded during the pandemic.

Lawmakers have begun collecting public input on what programs should be added or amended. Bipartisan groups of lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce and the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committees solicited public feedback in recent weeks, while federal officials and health advocates have made pitches in public remarks.

Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., who chairs the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, said the panel will likely hold hearings in late spring.