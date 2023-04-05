Trump comment adds fuel to House push to cut DOJ funds

House Republicans already had floated the use of congressional appropriations power to retaliate against the state felony charges filed against Donald Trump — and then came the former president’s all-caps post on social media Wednesday.

Trump called for Congress to “DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” in a Truth Social post that followed his arraignment on 34 charges of falsifying business records tied to hush payments to two women prior to the 2016 election.

Trump also gave a speech at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday night, where he railed against the multiple criminal investigations against him, called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “criminal” and federal special prosecutor Jack Smith a “real lunatic” for investigating the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Trump’s comments potentially could fuel any Republican attempt to use the appropriations process in response to the charges, which would complicate the efforts of their narrow House majority to pass spending legislation. There’s also no indication Senate Democrats who control that chamber would go along with any such cuts.

Congress returns later this month from a recess, and House Republicans in the middle of the appropriations process for fiscal 2024 already will be looking for cuts. Speaker Kevin McCarthy promised holdouts of his bid for speaker that the chamber would write the fiscal 2024 appropriations bills at a fiscal 2022 topline level, which would require about $142 billion in cuts, or 9 percent.