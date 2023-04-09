Blumenthal to have surgery after breaking leg in parade

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal was scheduled to undergo surgery Sunday after breaking his leg during a parade in Hartford celebrating the University of Connecticut men's basketball team.

The 77-year-old Democrat said he fractured his femur after a fellow parade-goer tripped and fell on him during a victory celebration for the NCAA champions Saturday.

"Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly,'' he tweeted Saturday night. "I expect a full recovery!"

The Senate is in the midst of its Easter recess and is not due to reconvene until April 17. Blumenthal did not say how long his recovery would take or whether he expects to miss votes.

He is the latest member of the Senate, where Democrats hold control by a 51-49 margin, to have a health issue this term. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has said he expects to return April 17 after being hospitalized for treatment of depression.