Casey running gives Democrats another battleground incumbent

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey’s announcement Monday that he will seek reelection makes him the latest swing state Democrat to run again in a year that the party will be relying on battle-tested incumbents.

The Democrat’s decision to seek a fourth term was expected, but still welcomed by his party, which will be almost entirely on defense in next year’s elections as they try to maintain a narrow Senate majority.

“I’m running for re-election because with so much on the line for Pennsylvania’s working families, I want to keep delivering results for Pennsylvania,” Casey said in a statement. “There’s still more work to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful corporate special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians a little bit easier.”

His announcement comes before any major Republican candidates have entered the race. Businessman Dave McCormick, who narrowly lost a GOP Senate primary in the Keystone State to Mehmet Oz last year, is considering another run, as is state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who lost a gubernatorial bid last year.

Democrats hope Casey would benefit from a competitive GOP primary that could drain his opponent's resources before the general election and force candidates to the right. Mastriano last week said in a Facebook video that he would win the nomination if he ran, because the party’s establishment couldn’t win without the base.