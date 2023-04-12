Baldwin fills another battleground slot for Senate Democrats

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is running for a third term, she said Wednesday, setting up another battleground Senate race next year.

Baldwin is the latest Senate Democrat to announce a reelection bid ahead of a year where the party will be defending more than double the number of seats Republicans will be. The party is relying on incumbents like Baldwin, as well as Pennsylvania’s Bob Casey, who announced a reelection campaign earlier this week, to try to hold on to narrow one-seat majority.

“I’m committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side,” Baldwin said in a statement. “With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win.”

Her announcement comes a week after Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a Democratic-backed candidate, won a seat on the state Supreme Court by 11 points over a GOP-backed candidate. Abortion rights was a top issue in that race, and one that Baldwin will likely emphasize in her campaign. EMILY’s List, an advocacy group that promotes Democratic women who support abortion rights, endorsed Baldwin on Wednesday.

Republicans have signaled that they will target Baldwin, who won her last election in 2018 by 11 points. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson won a third term in the state last year by 1 point.