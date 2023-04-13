White House building more bridges as most recent investment tour concludes

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline Thursday's final day of the White House's three-week "Investing in America" tour touting infrastructure and technology projects across the country with a visit to a span of the 14th Street bridge in Washington, D.C.

"This funding announcement is part of the billions that were secured as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law dedicated to upgrading 15,000 bridges across the nation, which is the largest bridge investment since the creation of the highway system," a senior administration official said previewing Thursday's funding round.

The northbound Arland D. Williams Jr. Memorial Bridge is slated to receive $72 million for rehabilitation as part of the nearly $300 million being announced across the country on Thursday. The projects being announced Thursday were limited to $100 million per project.

"When bridges have to close for repairs — or worse, begin to fail — it can cut off access to an entire community, adding hours to commutes, costing money for local businesses, and delaying first responders from getting to an emergency," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "The grant awards we’re announcing today are helping communities of all sizes modernize their bridges so that school buses, delivery trucks, ambulances, and commuters can get where they need to go quickly and safely."

It's just the latest batch of bridge repair and replacement funding from the Biden administration, with perhaps the most notable being the more than $1.6 billion in funding to address the Brent Spence Bridge between southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. That project saw President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., come together in January in Covington, on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.