Congress will miss its budget deadline. That’s not unusual.

Unlike the annual tax-filing deadline at roughly the same time, Congress' April 15 target date for agreeing on a joint budget resolution is set to come and go with no practical effect on the everyday lives of Americans.

But that won't stop the two parties and budget hawks off of Capitol Hill from carping about another year of failure to live up to one of lawmakers' basic responsibilities.

"[B]udgeting is a fundamental part of governing, and the fact that Congress has not taken this role seriously shows just how broken our budget process has become," Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas said in a statement.

And this year is especially fraught because Washington is stuck in a debate over legislation with a sweeping impact on U.S. households as well as global financial markets: the $31.4 trillion statutory federal borrowing cap that the Treasury Department estimates could start to bite as early as June.

President Joe Biden says he won't even discuss House GOP proposals to curb spending they want to attach to a debt limit increase without first seeing the Republican budget blueprint. But that budget document is on indefinite hold due to internal House GOP infighting, despite earlier pledges to unveil it prior to the April 15 deadline.