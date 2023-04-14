Why defendant Trump’s 2024 primary edge might be insurmountable

Republican voters and donors, so far, don’t seem to care if Donald Trump is the party’s defendant in chief.

With small cash donations, according to his aides, approaching $10 million since March 30 alone and a massive lead in most polls, the former president is on pace — though races can change quickly — to cruise to the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“What has been interesting to me is the continued lock that Trump appears to have over the GOP base, especially considering the indictment and more potential legal action likely to come,” said Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in North Carolina.

“At the same time, the other constituency — that of the general electorate for the November 2024 campaign — seems to side against Trump, but that fact doesn’t seem to faze or matter much in the party’s primary nomination battle,” he added.

Carl Bialik, vice president of data science at research and analytics group YouGov, contends polling explains why.