Biden, Harris release their 2022 tax returns

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reported Tuesday that they paid $169,820 in combined federal and state taxes on their 2022 returns.

The tax payments amounted to an effective federal income tax rate of 23.8 percent on federal adjusted gross income of $579,514, according to a White House statement.

The statement noted Biden, a former senator and vice president, has released a total of 25 years of tax returns, implicitly drawing a contrast with former President Donald Trump, who refused to release his returns during his four years in office.

Most of the Bidens’ income comes from the president’s $400,000 annual salary. Jill Biden, a university professor, reported $82,335 in income from Northern Virginia Community College. The couple also reported $5,092 in income from two closely held businesses known as subchapter S corporations: Giacoppa Corp. and Celticcapri Corp.

They also reported contributions of $20,180 to 20 different charities. The largest charitable gift was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a public charity dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse. The foundation is named after the president's elder son, who died of brain cancer in 2015.