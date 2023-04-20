At the Races: Now show me yours

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the text of the House Republican draft proposal to raise the debt limit while rolling back a laundry list of President Joe Biden’s signature policy achievements at least a week before it is likely to reach the House floor.

That level of transparency (which is unusual with this sort of smorgasbord bill, and one of the changes McCarthy committed to during his lengthy battle to win the speaker’s gavel) will give his members plenty of time to digest it and rally to support — or find novel reasons to oppose it.

It also means Democrats and their ad makers have plenty of time to message against it before it even comes up for a vote.

“Every House Republican who votes for this bill is voting to cut education, veterans medical care, cancer research, meals on wheels, food safety, and law enforcement. To offshore American manufacturing and kill good-paying jobs. To take health care away from millions of Americans and threaten food assistance for hundreds of thousands of older people,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement released Thursday morning that provided a glimpse of what’s to come.