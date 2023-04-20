Bipartisan group restarts push for Puerto Rico statehood vote

House lawmakers are reigniting an effort to give Puerto Ricans the right to decide their status, including the possibility of statehood, after a similar attempt fell short at the end of last year.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva D-Ariz., introduced legislation Thursday that, if approved, would force a plebiscite allowing Puerto Ricans to vote on three non-territorial status options: Independence, sovereignty in free association with the U.S., or statehood.

“America means choice. America means freedom. America means liberty. Therefore, the people of Puerto Rico ought to have choice,” Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said at a news conference outside the Capitol Thursday.

Hoyer was majority leader last Congress when a nearly identical measure passed the House 233-191, with 16 Republicans voting in support. The Biden administration also issued a statement of administration policy last year in support of the measure. But it never got a vote in the Senate.

“Our government has always honored and protected civil rights and ensured that every citizen has a voice and a vote,” Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi said at the news conference. “That is what Puerto Ricans ask from Congress. That is what they deserve as American citizens. To be heard. To be counted. To have a seat at the table.”