Ukrainians in US anxious about protections as war rages on

Borys Gudziak, archbishop of Philadelphia for the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said Ukrainian members of his congregation who fled to the U.S. after Russia’s invasion have started to worry about their fate once their temporary immigration protections expire.

“There are many that are considering returning as soon as possible. There are others who don’t know what to do,” said Gudziak, the son of Ukrainian immigrants who has made six trips to Ukraine since the invasion.

“And there are some who are saying, ‘we have nothing to return to. Our city has been destroyed. My place of work has been destroyed.’”

Thousands of Ukrainians are living and working in the U.S. under an immigration program known as Uniting for Ukraine, which the Biden administration rolled out in the months after Russian forces invaded the Eastern European nation last year and displaced millions.

But as the program reaches its one-year mark and the war in Ukraine rages on, immigrant advocates and refugee groups warn that the two-year period of stay granted to Ukrainians who fled home last year may ultimately fall short. Some Ukrainians have become anxious that they may see their U.S. protections end before they are prepared to return.