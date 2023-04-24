What is Ron DeSantis DeDoing?

At first, it looked as if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was positioning himself to be “Donald Trump without the baggage.”

After all, Trump was popular with Republicans and the political right because of his record and rhetoric on immigration, taxes, the appointment of conservative judges, and his cultural and economic agendas.

The former president’s main problem was — and is — that just enough suburban, swing voters found the former president so personally offensive in 2020 that they handed the White House to Democrat Joe Biden. Those crucial voters didn’t like Trump’s name calling, personal attacks, and inability to tell the truth — and they still don’t.

Given that, the theory was that DeSantis could win both the GOP presidential nomination and the 2024 general election by echoing Trump’s priorities and policies while avoiding the nastiness and pettiness that so often defined the former president.

But of late, DeSantis has been on a baggage-grabbing spree, looking for almost any opportunity to wrestle with corporate America and alienate swing voters who live in the suburbs. He’s collecting the same negatives that Trump did, and he is exhibiting the same boorishness as the former president.