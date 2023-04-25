Energy tax credits a big test for GOP vote counters on debt bill

The proposed repeal of $570 billion worth of clean energy tax credits is causing some House Republicans to waver in their support for their party’s proposal to raise the debt limit alongside spending cuts.

Ultimately some seem poised to back their party’s debt limit bill in a vote as soon as Wednesday, as groups representing industries that benefit from the incentives for solar, wind, nuclear, biofuels, hydrogen and other climate-friendly energy options don’t appear to be pressing them to sink the legislation as a whole.

But as of Tuesday afternoon there were as many as a dozen Republicans signaling they were either “no” votes or undecided if the provisions revoking certain energy tax credits aren’t removed from the bill, according to sources familiar with the talks. GOP leaders can only afford to lose four votes and still pass the measure over Democrats’ likely unified opposition.

Hints of revolt also underscore the difficulty of undoing Democrats’ signature climate achievement enacted last year.

Repealing tax credits for solar and wind projects is a factor in why Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., plans to vote against her party’s debt limit package, unless House leaders change their tune and agree to changes.