‘We’re canceling days off’: Capitol Police chief pleads for more funding

Even after a big boost last year for the U.S. Capitol Police, the force is still in dire need of more officers to face the challenges of an upcoming presidential election, a recently reopened Capitol and growing threats against members, according to Chief J. Thomas Manger.

Manger testified Tuesday before the Senate Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee and made a familiar plea for more funding to allow the department to staff up. Its $840.9 million fiscal 2024 request is a more than 14 percent increase over enacted fiscal 2023 funding. Much of that money would go toward hiring and retention, Manger said.

“We still are forcing officers to work overtime that they wouldn’t necessarily volunteer for,” Manger said. “We’re holding them over at the end of their shifts. We’re canceling days off to make sure we have enough folks for a particular event.”

“I know that this is not a sustainable strategy,” the chief continued. “And the only way we're going to be able to fix that is to get our staffing levels up to what I've asked for in FY 24.” The force received a 22 percent boost in funding from fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2023.

Manger outlined plans to bring the force to 2,126 sworn employees at a full-year rate and 78 sworn employees at a half-year rate, which would equate to a total of 2,165 full-time employees. The request also includes funding for the equivalent of 596 full-time civilian employees.