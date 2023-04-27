House, Senate craft separate health care packages

House lawmakers are kick-starting the legislative process for a number of health care bills at the same time their Senate counterparts are shaping their own package on drug pricing, and members appear to be finding common ground on pharmacy benefit managers.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is aiming to put a drug pricing package on the floor this year. While the parameters of the legislation are still fluid, several committees across the Capitol have approved or are on the verge of marking up bills addressing PBMs, the drug pricing middlemen many members blame for high costs and drug access issues.

The proposals all have a similar focus on transparency and are bipartisan, raising the odds that something could pass this Congress. But a potential vehicle and timeline is still unclear as the two chambers have not yet talked to each other, lawmakers say.

“I don’t know that these will all become one single bill, but I think there are a lot of policies we’re going to pursue, and we really hope to see a majority of this or all of it signed into law,” said Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, which on Wednesday debated 17 health proposals, including three related to PBMs.

But lawmakers have not yet decided how to address unfinished business on insulin prices in the commercial insurance market. Democrats capped Medicare copays at $35 a month last year but were blocked from extending the cap to the commercial market under procedural rules.