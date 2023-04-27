Senate GOP blocks joint resolution nixing Equal Rights Amendment ratification deadline

Senate Republicans blocked a procedural measure on a joint resolution to remove an expired deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which has never been added to the Constitution, a century after it was first introduced to Congress.

Fifty-one senators voted to take up the measure, with 47 voting against doing so. The procedural vote Thursday needed 60 in support for the Senate to formally take up the measure.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the vote in a speech on Monday. On the timing of it, Schumer spokesperson Angelo Roefaro said in an email, “We chose this week after working for months with the advocates, including Gloria Steinem.”

A version of the ERA that Congress passed in 1972 states: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

The White House on Thursday issued a statement supporting the Senate measure, saying the administration “strongly supports” nixing the 1982 deadline, citing a recent Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel assessment of the legality of doing so.