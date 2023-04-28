House GOP tops list of earmark seekers under new regime

Earmarking federal funds for their home districts continues to grow in popularity among House Republicans, with 152 GOP members and two nonvoting delegates participating in the process this year, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.

Nearly 70 percent of House Republicans are seeking earmarks this year, based on member request data compiled by the House Appropriations Committee. That's up from almost 60 percent of the conference last year and just over half the year before.

Overall, House members asked for 5,067 earmarks, a nearly 7 percent increase over last year, for a total of $19.4 billion, a more substantial increase of over 56 percent from last year's total amount requested of $12.4 billion.

A full apples to apples comparison is difficult, however, since the figures include a number of overlapping projects requested by more than one lawmaker. For example, among the fiscal 2024 requests appearing more than once are at least 25 earmarks worth a combined $1.2 billion, and possibly more.

Still, there are bound to be numerous disappointed House members, since earmarks in the House's fiscal 2024 spending bills appear likely to be capped at about $7.35 billion, or 0.5 percent of the Republicans' total $1.47 trillion discretionary spending limit.