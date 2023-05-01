Long shots for president? How about no shots

The political world is aflutter with recent polling showing voters of all partisan stripes saying President Joe Biden should not run again.

He is too old, asserted observers who have been making the same argument for months.

Polls also showed — and this may knock you off your seat — that most voters definitely don’t want a Biden versus Donald Trump presidential rematch next year. Gasp!

I suppose this could come as a shock to you if you have been living under a rock for the last year or if you just finished reading Peggy Noonan’s April 29th Wall Street Journal column, “Biden vs. Trump in 2024? Don’t Be So Sure.”

But if you have been paying any attention to politics and polling over the last few months, you’ve seen and heard these points before about Biden’s age and the public’s revulsion at the thought of another Biden-Trump rematch.