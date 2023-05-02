The GOP’s march of folly on the debt ceiling

There is no summary of World War I that makes the cataclysmic event seem rational.

But in early August 1914, Germany declared war on Russia and then France; Great Britain entered the conflict when Germany invaded Belgium; and Austria-Hungary was soon fighting France, Britain and Russia.

This march of folly triggered a surge of patriotism all over Europe. The common assumption in every capital was that victory was assured for their side and the war would be over by Christmas.

Instead, more than 8 million soldiers died in the trenches and in the military hospitals over the next four years. An entire generation of young men were decimated, the war wounded were everywhere, much of Europe was impoverished and the seeds were sown for World War II.

We are on the cusp of another march of folly — the U.S. government will be unable to pay all of its bills because of the debt ceiling by the beginning of June or slightly later.