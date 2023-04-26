Senate panel airs fallout from Supreme Court abortion decision

The Senate Judiciary Committee dove into the partisan divide on abortion policy Wednesday in the aftermath of last year’s Supreme Court decision that overturned a constitutional right to an abortion.

Committee Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., framed the patchwork of legal decisions and state legislation on abortion as “chaos” in the wake of the June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Lives have been disrupted, lifesaving health care has been declared illegal, and women have been denied their fundamental liberties,” Durbin said.

Amanda Zurawski, one of the Democratic witnesses, testified about her own near-death experience in a Texas hospital after suffering complications that were fatal to her unborn daughter, Willow. Zurawski said she had to wait for days to enter septic shock before her doctors would treat her.

“It meant that even though we would, with complete certainty, lose Willow, my doctors didn't feel safe enough to intervene as long as her heart was beating or until I was sick enough for the ethics board at the hospital to consider my life at risk,” Zurawski said.