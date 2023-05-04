Senators introduce bill to continue border expulsions post-Title 42

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis announced bipartisan legislation Thursday that would allow border agents to turn away migrants who cross the border without a hearing, one week before similar pandemic-era border controls are set to end.

The proposed bill, which is also backed by Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, represents an effort by lawmakers to effectively continue the so-called Title 42 border policy, which is scheduled to end on May 11 with the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency order.

This policy, in place since March 2020, allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants who cross the border without considering their asylum claims under a public health law aimed at curbing the spread of disease. The Department of Homeland Security has projected border agents could encounter up to 13,000 migrants each day once the Title 42 policy is lifted.

The bill would allow agents to continue the expulsions without a public health need. It states that migrants who arrive “at or along” the U.S.-Mexico border would be expelled to Mexico, or to their country of origin or residence if Mexico refuses to accept them.

It does, however, exempt migrants from expulsion to a certain country if they would face persecution or torture there because of their membership in a social, political or religious group. Border agents may also exempt other migrants on a case-by-case basis for humanitarian or public health reasons.