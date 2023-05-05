Senate Democrats tout judicial confirmations amid criticisms

Senate Democrats pushed back this week against criticisms that the absence of Sen. Dianne Feinstein and the continuation of a Senate Judiciary Committee tradition have hampered progress on President Joe Biden’s picks for the federal bench.

Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, who faces pressure from Democratic members of Congress and liberal advocacy groups to make changes to the “blue slip” process, touted the Senate’s confirmation of seven judicial nominees this week.

“We’re going to keep confirming highly qualified, diverse candidates to these lifetime appointments!” Durbin tweeted on Friday.

And Feinstein, who has been absent since she was hospitalized with a case of shingles earlier this year and faced calls to resign from the Senate, pointed to those confirmations and other committee action to counter criticism that her absence has slowed the process.

“There has been no slowdown,” the California Democrat said Thursday in a news release.