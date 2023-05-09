Biden dropping vaccination mandates for travelers, workers

President Biden is lifting the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal workers and contractors and ending a requirement that foreign travelers to the U.S. provide proof of vaccination.

“Considering the progress that we have made, and based on the latest guidance from our public health experts, I have determined that we no longer need the international air travel restrictions that I imposed in October 2021,’’ Biden said in a proclamation Tuesday.

In his executive order scrapping the vaccine mandate for workers and contractors, Biden said 98 percent of federal employees and contractors have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have applied for or received an exemption.

“More broadly, my Administration has effectively implemented the largest adult vaccination program in the history of the United States, with over 270 million Americans receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’’ Biden said in the order signed Tuesday.