Rep. George Santos reportedly facing federal criminal charges

New York Rep. George Santos is expected to appear in federal court as soon as Wednesday after federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a CNN report.

The charges were filed under seal in New York’s Eastern District, CNN reported. NBC News also reported that Santos is facing federal charges. Santos, a freshman Republican representing parts of Long Island and Queens, is the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation and other investigations into his finances and other issues.

Santos was elected in New York’s 3rd District last year. He has resisted calls from Democrats and some New York Republicans to resign since reports after he was elected detailed how he had fabricated much of his personal and family history.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he'd “look at the charges” when asked about it outside the White House after he and other congressional leaders met with President Joe Biden about the debt ceiling.

After returning to the Capitol, McCarthy said he would not call on Santos to resign, and that the New York member would have a chance to face any charges at a trial, as past members in similar situations did.