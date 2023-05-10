Mayorkas blames Congress as US preps for ‘difficult’ weeks at border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday blamed Congress for failing to provide sufficient resources to manage the border and leaving the U.S. immigration system outdated, one day before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are set to lift.

The Biden administration is preparing to terminate on Thursday night the so-called Title 42 policy, which has allowed border agents to turn back asylum-seekers without a hearing for more than three years. The Department of Homeland Security has projected border agents could encounter as many as 13,000 migrants per day once the policy ends.

Mayorkas — who has faced calls from House Republicans to resign and threats of impeachment amid record high levels of border crossings — pointed the finger back at Congress over what he warned would be a “difficult” few weeks after the border policy terminates.

“Our current situation is the outcome of Congress leaving a broken outdated immigration system in place for over two decades, despite unanimous agreement that we desperately need legislative reform,” Mayorkas said at a news conference at U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington.

“It is also the result of Congress’s decision not to provide us with the resources we need and that we requested.”