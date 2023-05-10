Santos isn’t the first member of Congress indicted. Here’s how others ended up

Rep. George Santos is not the first sitting member of Congress to be indicted, and he probably won’t be the last. But few in recent memory have reached the level of infamy he’s attained during his time on Capitol Hill.

News reports published after the New York Republican was elected detailed how there was no evidence for swaths of his personal history.

In March, the House Ethics Committee voted to set up an investigative panel to probe whether Santos violated campaign laws during his 2022 run for Congress, failed to properly disclose required information to the House or violated laws prohibiting conflicts of interest in his past role at a financial firm.

A 13-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday charged Santos with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the House. Santos told reporters he would fight to clear his name, would not resign and still plans to run for reelection next year.

Barring a vote by two-thirds of the House to expel him, Santos can remain a voting member, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he should be allowed to do that and stand trial.