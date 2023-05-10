Senate markup highlights tension in rail safety talks

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee voted 16-11 to advance a bill, aimed at improving rail safety, that was born out of the February Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Although the bill was touted as a "bipartisan" response — Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown introduced it with Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, and it has since gained support from former President Donald Trump — the markup laid bare the limits of bipartisanship as some Republicans said they doubt the need for more rail regulations.

“I remain concerned this bill is overly and needlessly prescriptive in certain places … I'm very concerned about giving broad authority to the Biden administration,” said ranking Republican Ted Cruz of Texas. “President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg would have a free hand to aggressively restrict the movement of coal, oil, natural gas and other essential commodities.”

Cruz was referring to provisions to direct the Transportation Department to establish new safety regulations for trains carrying hazardous materials that are not classified as “high-hazard flammable,” as well as regulations requiring railroads to notify states when they are passing through, limiting train length and restricting speeds.

The legislation would also require that all trains have a minimum of two crew members aboard — a rule that Norfolk Southern has lobbied against in the past — and would increase the maximum fine DOT can issue a rail company for safety violations from $225,000 to $10 million.