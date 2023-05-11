Sen. Dianne Feinstein makes her return to Judiciary Committee

Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned to Congress this week after a months-long absence from illness, but it was not fully clear Thursday morning if she would make it to a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Her spot on the panel became part of the criticism of the 89-year-old California Democrat, in part because Democrats needed her on the committee to advance certain judicial nominees.

“I know that she’s been through some significant health challenges, and we all wish her the very best,” Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin of Illinois said as he spoke about the judicial nominees on the agenda to open the meeting.

“I intend to call them shortly, and if Sen. Feinstein arrives, we may be able to take up those additional nominees very quickly,” Durbin said.

It took more than an hour. The committee had already voted on three less controversial judicial nominees, and moved on to some legislation, when Feinstein arrived in a wheelchair. Durbin stopped the committee action.