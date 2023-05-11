White House meeting delayed amid staff talks on budget, debt

President Joe Biden and the top four congressional leaders will skip a planned Friday meeting and instead get together early next week to discuss the debt limit and budget process, a White House spokesperson confirmed.

White House and congressional leadership staff will continue to meet in the interim, and a source familiar with the talks described the delay as a positive development.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters the principals agreed that there hadn’t been enough progress in the talks yet to warrant the Friday meeting but he expects it to occur next week.

“We didn’t think it was going to be productive,” the California Republican said, adding that one of the leaders has a funeral to attend Friday and wouldn’t be able to make it anyway.

Senior aides including Louisa Terrell, Biden’s top legislative liaison, and Dan Meyer, McCarthy’s chief of staff, met for roughly two hours each on Wednesday and Thursday. Staff were tight-lipped leaving Thursday’s meeting, shortly before The Washington Post reported on the delay of Friday’s expected principals meeting at the White House.