California Republican leads push on bigger standard deduction

Rep. Michelle Steel is leading Republicans on a new bill that would preserve a bigger standard deduction at tax time.

The California Republican’s measure comes as her party is ramping up for a push to keep its signature 2017 overhaul of the tax code in place after 2025, when many provisions are set to revert to prior law.

In a unique twist, Steel singles out the standard deduction for preserving in her bill, though she backs making many of the provisions of the 2017 law permanent, according to a statement. Her bill follows a variety of Republican proposals that would save particular pieces or the whole of provisions set to expire, including the larger standard deduction.

“The enhanced standard deduction allows nearly 29 million more households to streamline their tax filing process and increase their tax-free income earnings,” Steel said in the statement. “I have always been a tax fighter and we need tax policies that will help hard working Americans.”

The 2017 tax law nearly doubled the amount of income that households can elect to shield from taxable income, rather than taking a series of itemized deductions for specific types of spending such as mortgage interest and charitable donations. That law also pared back itemized deductions — imposing the $10,000 cap on state and local tax write-offs, for instance — triggering a shift toward use of the standard deduction instead.