The GOP wants you* to quit your job

On Thursday, Rep. Alex X. Mooney became the latest Republican in Congress to publicly call for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down, joining more than 40 of his colleagues who have either demanded his resignation, urged his impeachment or otherwise suggested he find another line of work.

Four months into the 118th Congress, Republicans have called on five Biden appointees to resign, with some — like Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — facing multiple requests to hand in their ID badges.

On a single day in April, Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Josh Hawley of Missouri both demanded Mayorkas resign, while over in the House, Rep. Warren Davidson called for restructuring the Securities and Exchange to remove Chairman Gary Gensler.

In most contexts, loudly yelling at someone for something that’s never going to happen is a sign of insanity. But at the U.S. Capitol, that was just another Tuesday.

The president himself hasn’t avoided the self-defenestration entreaties — Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina called on both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to vacate the White House and Naval Observatory over the Chinese spy balloon hullabaloo in February. Since Biden took office in 2021, GOP congressmen have demanded that nine members of his Cabinet resign, including more than half of the secretaries running the 15 executive departments.