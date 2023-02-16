Why Washington is crazy for Chinese balloons and UFOs

For the better part of the last two weeks, Washington has been gripped by balloon fever, with symptoms including hot takes, gaseous emissions and alien hallucinations.

This collective obsession is driven in part by the performative aspects of international relations. No one was actually surprised that China was spying on the U.S. — it’s an open secret that nations spy on one another and China has satellites constantly looking down on us — but it’s de rigueur for a state to act outraged when that snooping stumbles into public view.

News that three other unidentified objects were shot down over the weekend only added to the intense focus, even though the Pentagon reports hundreds of UFO sightings in any given year.

The proliferation of unmanned missile fodder would be just another blip in the quickly churning news cycle — rather than the story of the month — if it weren’t for the confluence of elements that make it irresistible to politicians and political reporters alike.

“The thing that would be shocking to me is if this story wasn’t taking off,” said Whitney Phillips, a professor at the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication. “It’s perfect in a lot of different directions.”