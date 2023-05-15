Permitting overhaul: Before or after debt ceiling talks?

There is wide bipartisan consensus that Congress should make legislation to overhaul federal energy project permitting a priority. When lawmakers will act — as part of the debt ceiling negotiations or through separate talks — is emerging as a big question as the June 1 deadline nears for raising the debt limit.

At a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on permitting on May 11, Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., noted that in addition to his reintroduced bill — which fell short as an amendment to the fiscal 2023 defense authorization — there are proposals from the committee's ranking member, John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and from Senate Environment and Public Works ranking member Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

That committee's chairman, Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., has promised his own proposal, and the House Republican energy bill included permitting provisions that were also in their bill to lift the debt ceiling.

While the House-passed bill was considered dead on arrival in the Senate, some have floated the idea that a debt ceiling compromise could include permitting provisions.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said that a deal on permitting should be included in any deal to reach the debt limit. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said that permitting could be an area negotiators could compromise on in a final debt ceiling agreement. But with the June 1 deadline, the Senate's pace makes it unlikely it will reach any agreement on permitting overhaul by then.