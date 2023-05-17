Earmarks increase in popularity, slightly, among GOP senators

New Senate Republican earmark requesters are angling to fill the shoes left by the retirements of four longtime senators heavily involved in bringing federal dollars back home, including the chamber’s top two individual earmarkers during the last appropriations cycle.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., a freshman, as well as Alabama’s now-senior senator, Republican Tommy Tuberville, are seeking earmarks this year.

That’s a change for Tuberville, who didn’t request home-state projects the past two years, though perhaps not surprising for Britt, a onetime top aide to ex-Sen. Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., the former top Appropriations Republican and legendary earmarker whose seat she won last year.

Other Republicans who’ve begun to seek earmarks after sitting out the past two years since the practice was reinstituted are two Senate appropriators: Energy-Water Subcommittee ranking member John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Nebraska’s Deb Fischer, a newcomer to the spending panel this year.

Rounding out the group of new Republican earmarkers is Oklahoma’s Markwayne Mullin, a freshman who won the seat vacated by GOP Sen. James M. Inhofe — who was second only to Shelby last year in terms of total earmarked dollars brought home in the fiscal 2023 omnibus package.