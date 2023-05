Artificial intelligence linked up with lawmakers this week when Sen. Richard Blumenthal showcased a ChatGPT deepfake of his own voice at a Senate hearing. Other highlights of this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses include a rules fracas at the latest House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing, Sen. James Lankford chastising funding for “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and more.