Five things to know about Tim Scott’s record in Congress

Sen. Tim Scott’s appearance at Charleston Southern University on Monday is billed only as a “major announcement,” but his presidential exploratory committee has already filed to change its name to “Tim Scott for America,” launched a $6 million ad campaign and announced plans to visit Iowa and New Hampshire later in the week.

So as the South Carolina Republican formally becomes the first — and perhaps only — member of Congress to throw his or her hat into the 2024 presidential contest, here are five things to know about what he’s done since winning an open House seat in 2010, being appointed to a vacant Senate seat in 2013 and subsequently winning three statewide elections.

Anti-lynching law

The only Black GOP senator, Scott’s legislative record includes work on policy areas that have not always had a lot of Republican engagement.

That includes a yearslong effort with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. That bill was ultimately signed into law in March 2022 by President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris was the third lead sponsor of that measure when she served in the Senate, and it was a priority for the three Black senators.

The vice president praised both Booker and Scott at a Rose Garden signing ceremony for the law.