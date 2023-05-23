Carper retirement could leave two seats in Delaware open

Delaware Democratic Sen. Thomas R. Carper’s decision to retire is likely to trigger two statewide races in the First State next year, one to replace him and perhaps another for the state’s sole House seat.

Carper threw his support to Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who has expressed interest in the Senate seat but hasn’t made a formal announcement. At his retirement announcement on Monday in Wilmington, Del., Carper said he’d spoken about the seat with Blunt Rochester, who was once an intern in his House office.

“I said, ‘You’ve been patient, waiting for me to get out of the way, and I’m gonna get out of the way … and I hope you run. And I hope you will let me support you in that mission.’ And she said, ‘Yes, I will let you support me.’ And so I’m going to,” Carper said.

If elected, Blunt Rochester would be the first woman and the first Black person from Delaware in the Senate. She could be the third Black woman ever elected to the Senate, though California and Maryland also could send, respectively, Rep. Barbara Lee and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Blunt Rochester, Delaware’s sole member of the House, was first elected in 2016 and hasn’t faced a competitive Democratic primary since. In 2022, she was reelected by 12.5 points. A member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, she has pushed legislation related to health care and workforce modernization.