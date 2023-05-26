Debt limit deal appears close as negotiators keep working

The new June 5 deadline for Congress to lift the debt limit “maintains and ensures the urgency” negotiators have to close a deal this weekend.

That’s what Republican negotiator and House Financial Services Chairman Patrick T. McHenry told reporters shortly after Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen sent congressional leaders a letter updating the “x date” in which her department expects to run out of cash and accounting maneuvers to continue paying all of the government’s debt obligations.

Yellen previously estimated the cash crunch would hit as early as June 1 but she had left wiggle room that it could happen later in early June. Her newest estimate is more definitive. She said Treasury will not have enough resources to make roughly $92 billion of payments and transfers that are due the week of June 5.

“There was some skepticism of a date range and that you can pick whatever you want it to be and everything else. That is not how this works,” McHenry said. “We now have a solid date we have to perform to.”

While the deadline shift from June 1 to June 5 doesn’t change negotiators' urgency, it could help them get a bill through both chambers of Congress before the "x date." It was growing increasingly likely that without a deal in hand procedural hoops that the House and Senate have to jump through would drag the process out beyond June 1.