Debt bill’s pipeline provision puts Democrats in a tight spot

A bill to lift the limit on federal borrowing would claw back unspent funding on water, science, tribal, cybersecurity and pollution programs; tweak portions of a long-standing permitting law; and approve a gas pipeline long advocated by West Virginia's two senators.

Democrats including Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who wants to amend the bill by stripping out approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, said they were surprised the project was included.

“It affects a whole lot of landowners who are going to have their property taken for it,” Kaine said in an interview. “I think I ought to get an amendment vote.”

The legislation would also authorize a study on how to move electricity between power grids in different regions of the U.S. and limit the page count for environmental reviews of projects, like bridges, roads and mines.

Overall, the bill stops short of the expansive permitting overhaul many lawmakers have sought this Congress. And while passage appears likely, it’s not guaranteed. Some members and environmental groups were infuriated by the inclusion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline language.