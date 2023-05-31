Debt limit rule adopted after Democrats ride to rescue
GOP leaders lost 29 of their members on procedural vote; 52 Democrats voted for the rule
The House adopted a rule for floor debate on the debt ceiling and spending curbs package after Democrats flooded in to keep the measure on track at the very last minute.
The rule vote had been giving GOP leaders anxiety, as Congress faces a June 5 deadline to lift the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing cap. Republican leaders ultimately lost 29 of their members on the procedural vote and the rule looked set to go down as the gavel was about to fall.
At that moment, Democrats started to cast their votes in favor and in some cases, flipping from a "no" to a "yes". In the end, 52 Democrats voted for the rule and it was adopted on a 241-187 vote — much more lopsided than it seemed it would be just minutes earlier.
Both parties' leadership endorsed the bill this week, predicting it would get the necessary votes despite defections from the right and left. But procedural votes on the terms of debate are customarily party-line affairs, and Republican leaders faced a revolt from hard-line conservatives opposed to the deal.
That meant wooing some Democrats to cross the aisle and back the rule was necessary to offset GOP losses on the procedural vote Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, House Democrats signaled they were prepared to play hardball on the rule, despite receiving a pitch from key White House officials to support the underlying package.
“The majority is responsible for passing the rule,” Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark of Massachusetts told reporters after a Democratic Caucus meeting. During the rule vote, Clark's office sent a notice out to Democratic members urging them to vote "no."
Rules Committee ranking member Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said Wednesday morning that GOP leadership hadn’t asked for Democrats’ support to adopt the rule at that point. McGovern himself has “deep concerns” about the debt limit bill.
“They're in the majority. It's their responsibility to bring legislation to the floor, so I think if they were having a problem they would reach out to us,” he said. “But nobody has talked to me, and I expect that they will deliver the votes.”
Republican lawmakers who negotiated the debt limit agreement on behalf of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., downplayed concern about the rule vote to reporters midday Wednesday.
Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., said that the GOP would have the votes for the rule, but noted that he was not whipping votes and would leave further analysis to House Republicans’ vote-counting team.
Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota seemed confident in the outcome. "The rule will pass and the bill will too," he said Wednesday afternoon.
But hard-line conservatives threatened to vote against the rule in protest of the deal they say failed to adequately cut spending.
Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who both voted against the rule in committee, opposed it on the floor. So did 27 other GOP conservatives.
'Interesting negotiation'
With tight margins, GOP leadership could afford to lose only a handful of Republican votes without tanking the rule, which would send the debt ceiling package back to the drawing board with little time to spare. Unless, that is, they got some help from Democrats.
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., chair of the New Democrat Coalition, earlier in the day said the group of more than 90 centrist Democrats currently would not support the rule.
“Oh, they’ll need help,” she said of Republican leadership.“We don't intend to support it. It's their bill — it’s their rule.”
Rep. Josh Gottheimer said leaving Democrats’ morning meeting that he didn’t know yet whether he’d vote for the rule on the floor. The New Jersey Democrat co-leads a bipartisan group, the Problem Solvers Caucus, that endorsed the debt limit bill on Wednesday.
Some Democrats viewed the pickle GOP leaders were in as an opportunity.
“If Republicans can't fulfill the responsibility, it's going to be interesting to see what they're willing to offer [House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.] to incent some Democratic support for the rule, because it shouldn't happen naturally,” said Bill Foster, D-Ill. “I hope there are enough responsible Republicans to pass it, but if not, then we anticipate an interesting negotiation.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said her group has a list of concessions they would like from Republicans in exchange for support for the rule. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, cut in to say “hurting working people less” should be part of the Democrats’ negotiating terms.
Jayapal and Casar said they would vote against the legislation, along with the majority of Progressive Caucus members.
Budget commission
As GOP leaders were still working to secure the votes for the debt limit measure, McCarthy floated a separate plan to create a bipartisan commission to study the federal budget and recommend additional proposals to reduce deficits.
The Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday that at most, the measure might cut deficits by $2.1 trillion over a decade. That's less than half of what the initial House GOP-backed debt limit package would have achieved.
Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, who with McHenry helped lead debt limit negotiations on McCarthy’s behalf, acknowledged that such fiscal commissions have a mixed record over the years. But he added that debt limit talks showed how complicated it is to squeeze spending cuts from annual discretionary spending.
Some large programs with mandatory funding like Social Security and Medicare were taken off the table in the talks.
Graves said he’s talked to “a number” of lawmakers about such a commission in recent days.
“I do think that taking a commission to look long-term at structural budget changes both on the discretionary and mandatory side is absolutely critical if we’re going to get to a place where we need to be,” Graves said. “And it’s going to take long-term planning, not crunching everything into a two-week negotiation.”
McHenry added that the negotiations around the debt limit bill didn't include a budgetary commission because Republicans want a “workable commission” that produces better outcomes. He said previous attempts have failed to make real structural changes.
“What we didn’t want to do is foist on these negotiations a half-baked idea,” McHenry said. “We wanted this to . . . be more deeply contemplated.”
McHenry and Graves said there were several discussion areas in addition to the budgetary commission that didn't make it into the debt limit agreement, but that lawmakers may still try to advance.
They pointed to bipartisan interest in changes to the Defense Department's procurement process to make defense spending more efficient and an energy package that could address permitting for projects, transmission and pipelines.
Graves added that Republicans still view measures to address immigration at the southern border and their effort to force a repeal of clean energy tax credits from Democrats' August climate, health and tax law as "very, very much on the table."
"I also want to remind you that this debt issue is going to be ripe again in about 18 months," he said, when the bill's debt limit suspension expires in 2025.
David Lerman contributed to this report.