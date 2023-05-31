Recent attacks put staffers on edge as authorities look for answers

The blood on the rug and walls of Rep. Gerald E. Connolly’s Fairfax, Va., office can be cleaned. The shattered glass can be repaired.

But the emotional toll of the recent assault on two staffers by a bat-wielding constituent is far greater than the temporary damage to the office.

“It’s going to be months of recovering,” Connolly told CQ Roll Call, a little more than a week after the attack. “Meanwhile we’re supposed to still do the job. They’re more than a little afraid of answering the door for strangers or of going to events, or even just dealing in-person with people.”

Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, 49, who faces federal charges related to the assault, entered the office May 15 looking for Connolly. But the Democrat, who has represented Washington suburban district since 2009, was out of office at an event — leaving an intern, who had just reported for her first day on the job, and a staffer to bear the brunt.

The staffer was hit eight times in the head and suffered a concussion, Connolly said, while the intern suffered bruises and contusions to the side of her body.