The ultimate no-win debt deal for McCarthy, House Republicans

Hurrah. The great debt ceiling tightrope walk of 2023 is — almost — over.

Except for the inevitable spills, chills and thrills that accompany any attempt by Congress to pass emergency legislation in time to avert the emergency.

The way that Speaker Kevin McCarthy tells it, his underdog House Republicans won the most glorious victory since David encountered a big galoot named Goliath. Of course, the estimated $136 billion in negotiated budgetary savings over the next two years amounts to a rounding error in the $31.4 trillion national debt.

But that didn’t stop McCarthy, R-Calif., from burbling in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, “Only because of Republicans’ resolve did we achieve this transformative change to how Washington operates.”

A more realistic interpretation: Brinkmanship by House Republicans squandered the first five months of 2023 on a dangerously unnecessary battle that won the Republicans little they could not have achieved through their control of appropriations in the House.