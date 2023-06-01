Crisis averted as Senate sends debt limit package to Biden

Senators staved off a financial crisis — and a weekend of voting in Washington — on Thursday night when the chamber signed off on a bipartisan deal to suspend the debt limit into 2025, giving the Treasury authority to borrow trillions of dollars more to pay its bills.

With only days to spare before a Monday deadline, the Senate cleared for President Joe Biden’s signature a measure that would suspend the statutory $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and impose two years of caps on discretionary spending.

The bill also would claw back unspent pandemic aid, redirect some IRS funding for other uses, streamline energy permitting, end a pause on student loan repayments and toughen some work requirements for certain recipients of food stamps and cash assistance.

Passage of the measure was virtually ensured after Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reached a bipartisan deal on the debt limit over the weekend to end months of partisan wrangling. It also ends fears of triggering what Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned could be an "economic catastrophe" if the debt limit were breached and government payments had to be delayed.

"It is so good for this country that both parties have come together at last to avoid default," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said before passage.