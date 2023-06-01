Senate clears repeal of Biden student loan forgiveness plan

A joint resolution to block President Joe Biden's student loan relief proposal cleared the Senate Thursday, but that's likely the end of legislative efforts to scrap the initiative.

That's because the White House has said Biden will veto the measure, which cleared the Senate by a vote of 52 to 46. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, along with independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, supported the measure, as did every Republican. The resolution passed the House last week, but neither vote drew enough support to override a veto.

Despite the legislative wrangling, the ultimate test for the proposal is whether it survives challenges before the Supreme Court, which heard arguments in February. Justices are expected to issue a ruling before the end of June.

Republicans say Biden's student loan relief proposal would spur inflation, do nothing to reduce college costs and is not fair to those who didn't take on college debt.

"We're asking taxpayers at large to foot the bill for student loan cancellation for Americans who enjoy greater long-term earning potential than many of the Americans who will be helping to shoulder the burden,'' said Sen. John Thune, R.-S.D. "The president's student loan giveaway isn't a government handout for the needy, its a government handout that will be disproportionately beneficial to Americans who are better off."