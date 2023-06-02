Of course President Biden negotiated on the debt ceiling

President Joe Biden and top Democratic leaders said they would not negotiate on the debt ceiling. But of course they did.

House Republicans left them no choice.

Biden and top aides for weeks contended the president’s hand-picked negotiators were not talking to their House GOP counterparts about raising the debt ceiling. Rather, they said, the talks would focus on a spending deal to set up the regular appropriations process with concessions and wins for both sides.

The problem with that claim was simple: Without the spending deal, the country would default. It was the magic key that would unlock a debt ceiling hike.

Some top Democrats — but not Biden — this week finally began saying the quiet part out loud.