After long suspense, political world reacts to Trump federal indictment

After months of anticipation and drips of information from grand jury probes about whether Donald Trump would become the first former president to be federally indicted, members of Congress, rival presidential candidates and other political players reacted quickly to reports late Thursday that the drama could soon move to a criminal courtroom.

Trump posted on his social media site that he’s been summoned to a Miami courthouse on Tuesday. A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment Thursday evening. The New York Times, ABC News and multiple other outlets reported that Trump would be indicted on seven counts related to handling of classified documents at his Florida private club, Mar-a-Lago.

News of what would be a historic indictment, which stems from the monthslong probe by special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith, rallied conservatives who framed the indictment as election interference by federal prosecutors.

Some Republican lawmakers lashed out at the Biden administration, rushing to frame the prosecution as a political attack on a leading 2024 candidate for the GOP presidential nomination.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Twitter Thursday called it “unconscionable” that the Justice Department could indict President Joe Biden’s leading opponent in the 2024 election and accused prosecutors of a double standard.