It was a sea of pale puckered cotton in the Senate on Thursday.

That’s right, it’s seersucker season again on Capitol Hill.

Donning the Southern staple once a week during the sweltering months has been a Senate tradition since 1996, when Mississippi Republican Trent Lott decided to make it a thing. After a short lapse, Bill Cassidy took over the clothing coordinator duties in 2014 while still in the House, making this his 10th year in the role.

And this year, the inherently relaxed look of blue-and-white rumpled cotton is going formal. On Wednesday, the Senate adopted a resolution from Cassidy designating Thursday as National Seersucker Day, June as National Seersucker Month and every subsequent Thursday through August as Seersucker Thursday.

When asked why he decided to codify the tradition this year, Cassidy shrugged.