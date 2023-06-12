With Mike Pence, the conventional wisdom might be correct

The prevailing view these days in political circles is that Mike Pence cannot win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. If you are looking for a different view here, I’m afraid you are going to be terribly disappointed.

After four years as Donald Trump’s vice president, Pence is well known by GOP and conservative voters. His problem is that they don’t like him all that much.

The website FiveThirtyEight has Pence’s personal favorable rating at 35 percent, while his unfavorable rating is 47 percent.

Pence’s approval rating is a bit higher among Republicans, according to a May 2023 Quinnipiac University survey. It puts Pence’s favorable rating at 48 percent and his unfavorable rating at 35 percent.

That’s not particularly impressive for a former V.P. who is running well behind the Republican he served under for four years.