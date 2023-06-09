Trump indictment could further test House GOP majority unity

The indictment of former President Donald Trump threatens to further test the narrow majority of House Republicans this session, at a moment when divisions have paralyzed floor action and Trump still enjoys strong popularity among conservatives.

In the hours after the indictment, hard-line House GOP members called for direct action against the Justice Department, including some of the same conservatives whose revolt on the floor this week tanked a rule for the first time in two decades.

The 11 Republicans led by members of the House Freedom Caucus, in a move related to a debt limit measure that Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated with President Joe Biden, raised questions about how, and if, major bills get done.

Now, McCarthy will have to balance those concerns with decisions about how to respond to the federal criminal charges against the person who is widely believed to be the leading contender to be the Republican presidential nominee for 2024.

Some of the loudest defenders of the former president were those who tied up the House floor. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs called for the dismantling of the Justice Department.